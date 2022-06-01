Arsenal are pursuing a deal to sign Memphis Depay this summer but FC Barcelona won’t sell the Netherlands international without a replacement lined up, according to a report in Spain.

Spanish media outlet Sport, as quoted by the Daily Mail, is reporting that the Gunners are looking at the former Manchester United forward as a potential candidate to bolster Mikel Arteta’s frontline.

The same article states that the north London side is facing competition from Serie A giants Juventus for the Dutch winger’s signature ahead of the 2022-23 season.

According to the same story, FC Barcelona are thought to be open to Depay’s departure seeing as the Spanish giants want to create some space on their hefty wage bill.

But Sport claim that the Catalan side are reluctant to sell the Dutchman without a replacement lined up to bolster Xavi’s squad ahead of the new La Liga season.

The Spanish media outlet add that the FC Barcelona manager is a fan of Depay due to the versatility that the ex-Manchester United man brings to the Catalan side’s squad.

FC Barcelona will look to offer Depay a new deal to prevent the Netherlands international leaving on a free transfer at the end of next season, according to the report.

Sport claim that the 28-year-old would be prepared to put pen to paper on a new deal if he was offered a contract extension.

Depay scored 12 goals and made two assists in 28 games in La Liga last term.

