Arsenal are “very close” to signing Raphinha from Leeds United despite interest from FC Barcelona, according to a report in Brazil.

Brazilian media outlet Goal is reporting that the Gunners are on the brink of finalising their third signing of the summer transfer window to land one of the most-exciting creative-midfield talents in the Premier League.

The same article states that FC Barcelona are also interested in signing the Brazil international following his dominant performances for Leeds since moving to the Yorkshire club at the start of the 2020-21 season.

According to the same story, Raphinha doesn’t want to wait for Barca to make their move and the 25-year-old is ready to complete a big-money transfer to the north London side this summer.

Goal go on to write that Arsenal have managed to move ahead of Barcelona in the race for Raphinha’s signature by capitalising on the Spanish side’s well-documented financial troubles that have been ongoing for over a year.

The Brazilian media outlet suggest that Raphinha will be an Arsenal player by the start of the 2022-23 Premier League campaign provided that the Gunners are able to successfully negotiate with both Leeds and the player.

Leeds are likely to demand a fee in the region of £50m for the Brazilian playmaker, according to the report.

Raphinha scored 11 goals and made three assists in 35 games in the Premier League last season to help Leeds avoid relegation to the Championship on the final day of the top-flight campaign.

