Arsenal are planning to “intensify their efforts” to sign Raphinha from Leeds United in the 2022 summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Athletic is reporting that the Gunners are eager to wrap up a deal for the Brazil international to bolster Mikel Arteta’s attacking options ahead of the new season.

The same article states that Arsenal have held discussions with Raphinha’s representatives about a switch to north London from the West Yorkshire club this summer.

According to the same story, the Gunners have emerged as favourites to sign the 25-year-old despite their bitter rivals Chelsea FC and Tottenham Hotspur also being linked with Raphinha.

The Athletic report adds that the north London side are confident about wrapping up a deal for Raphinha before the end of the 2022 summer transfer window.

The media outlet suggests that the former Rennes midfielder is open to a move to Arsenal despite the Gunners failure to qualify for the Champions League last term.

Leeds wouldn’t stand in the way of Raphinha if the South American playmaker expresses an ambition or desire to test himself at a higher level next term, according to the report.

Raphinha netted 11 times and made three assists in 35 games in the Premier League last season to help keep Leeds in the English top flight for another campaign.

Leeds signed Raphinha in a £17m deal from Rennes in 2020 and he has netted 17 goals in 67 games in all competitions for the Whites since the move.

