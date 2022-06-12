Arsenal are looking to recruit Leeds United winger Raphinha in the 2022 summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

The Telegraph, as quoted by the Sun, is reporting that the Gunners are interested in a potential swoop to sign the highly-rated Brazilian playmaker this summer.

The same article states that Arsenal want to add more creativity and firepower to Mikel Arteta’s squad after the Gunners missed out on a top-four finish last term.

According to the same story, the Gunners are now planning for life without Alexandre Lacazette after the French star completed a switch to Lyon as a free agent – with Nicolas Pepe also expected to leave The Emirates this summer.

The Telegraph state that Arsenal are facing competition from a number of clubs seeing as Raphinha was a shining light in a struggling Leeds United team in the 2021-22 Premier League season.

The report says that Raphinha is also attracting interest from Spanish giants FC Barcelona and Europa League semi-finalists West Ham in the 2022 summer transfer window.

Raphinha scored 11 goals and made three assists in 35 games in the Premier League last season to help the Yorkshire side avoid relegation to the Championships.

Leeds signed the Brazil international in a £17m deal from Ligue 1 side Rennes in the 2020 summer transfer window.

Raphinha, who was born in Porto Alegre, Brazil, has netted 17 times in 67 games in all competitions for the Whites over the past two seasons. He scored eight goals in 36 games for Rennes before his switch to Elland Road.

