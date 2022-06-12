Arsenal are willing to pay more than £42m (€50m) to sign Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio this summer, according to a report in Italy.

Italian media outlet Corriere dello Sport, as quoted by The Daily Express, is reporting that the Gunners are looking to sign the Serbia international to bolster Mikel Arteta’s midfield next term.

The same article states that Arsenal are looking to bolster Arteta’s midfield amid speculation surrounding the future of Granit Xhaka at the north London club.

According to the same story, the Gunners have been linked with Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans but the Belgium international could cost a premium transfer fee.

Corriere dello Sport say that Arsenal are looking at Milinkovic-Savic as a potential summer transfer target despite the Serbian’s current valuation.

The Italian media outlet claim that the Gunners would potentially be willing to go as high as £51m (€60m) for Milinkovic-Savic if Arsenal find themselves in a bidding war for the Lazio man.

But the article reveals that Lazio would be hoping to secure at least £55m (€65m) for the 27-year-old so Arsenal may find their transfer budget a little too stretched unless the Serie A side are willing to compromise.

Arsenal don’t have Champions League football to offer Milinkovic-Savic next season, which could undermine their hopes of landing the Serbian midfielder, according to the report.

The story also says that despite their interest, Arsenal and Newcastle United are “not thought to be attractive options” for the player himself this summer as things stand.

Milinkovic-Savic, who has 33 caps for Serbia to his name, scored 11 goals and made 11 assists in 37 games in Serie A last season to help Lazio finish above AS Roma in the Serie A standings.

He came through the youth system at Serbian club Vojvodina before joining Lazio in 2015 following a brief stint at Belgian outfit Genk.

