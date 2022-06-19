Arsenal could still sign Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans despite reaching an agreement to bring in Fabio Vieira from FC Porto, according to a report in England.

The Evening Standard is reporting that the Gunners have officially completed the signing of Vieira from FC Porto to bolster Mikel Arteta’s midfield options ahead of his third full season in charge of the north London side.

The same article states that Arsenal paid an initial £34.1m for Vieira but the deal could rise to £38.3m if the Portuguese midfielder manages to achieve performance-related add-ons in the transfer deal.

According to the same story, Arteta’s quest to bolster his options in the middle of the park may not end with Vieira’s arrival seeing as the Gunners have been linked with Tielemans over the past few weeks.

The Evening Standard report that the Gunners are keeping a close eye on the Belgium international’s situation at Leicester, with Tielemans having just 12 months left to run on his current deal with the Foxes.

The media outlet add that the 25-year-old is keen to join Arsenal despite their inability to offer the central midfielder the opportunity to play in the Champions League next season.

Tielemans would be utilised as a deep-lying midfielder rather than a creative role more suited to new signing Vieira, according to the report.

The Belgian star scored six times and made four assists in 32 games in the Premier League last term.

Tielemans moved to Leicester City from AS Monaco in January 2019 on loan and the Premier League club made the move permanent six months later. He has scored five goals in 52 games for Belgium since making his senior international debut back in 2016.

