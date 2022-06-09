Arsenal continue to hold a strong interest in signing Youri Tielemans from Leicester City this summer despite not being able to offer Champions League football next season, according to reports.

The Daily Mail is claiming that the Gunners still hold a “strong” interest in landing the 25-year-old Belgium international, who has been touted as a target for the north London club over the past couple of months.

The story says that the Belgian midfielder was “watched regularly” by Arsenal during the 2021-22 season and the Leicester City man could be on his way out of the King Power Stadium this summer as he has only 12 months left on his current deal with the Foxes.

The article also suggests that Leicester City are prepared to “listen to offers” for the midfielder this summer, with Tielemans able to open talks about a move to a foreign club on a free transfer in January if the situation remains as it is.

The story claims that Tielemans’ preference was to join a club in the Champions League next season, but as of yet no club has come forward and Arsenal are “confident” that they can agree a deal to land him.

The Gunners missed out on a spot in the Champions League next season and will have to settle for Europa League football after they finished in fifth place behind arch rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

The article also carries quotes from the player himself, who despite saying he is happy at Leicester City, hinted that he may be tempted by a move away this summer.

Asked if he could leave the King Power Stadium, Tielemans said: “That is not out of the question. I feel very good at Leicester, I was welcomed with open arms from day one. I give everything for the club until the last day.

“But of course you have to listen to other opportunities, you have to look at your career, and sometimes you have to make choices. Maybe one will come my way.”

Tielemans was a regular fixture in Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester team last season, scoring six goals and making four assists in 32 Premier League games as they finished eighth in the table.

He also featured four times for Belgium at Euro 2020 last summer, and made 13 appearances for Leicester City in Europe last term.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip