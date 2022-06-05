Arsenal have made signing Youri Tielemans from Leicester City a priority this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners are in the market to sign a new central midfielder to bolster Mikel Arteta’s options in the middle of the park after missing out on a top-four finish last season.

Tielemans has a year left to run on his current deal at Leicester to cast doubt on his future at the King Power Stadium beyond the summer of 2023.

The Belgian midfielder has reportedly rejected an offer of a contract extension from the Foxes to fuel speculation that a big-money move could be on the cards in the 2022 summer transfer window.

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have both been linked with the 25-year-old in recent weeks seeing as Tielemans has proven his talent consistently in the English top flight.

Tielemans scored six times and made four assists in the Premier League last season but the Foxes couldn’t muster a top-four challenge despite the Belgian’s performances.

Italian transfer expert and reporter Romano has now explained that Arsenal are pushing to sign Tielemans in the upcoming transfer window, despite there being no concrete developments as of yet.

“I’m told [that] nothing is imminent for Tielemans,” Romano told Here We Go podcast.

“Arsenal are still working on Tielemans as a priority. In this case, it’s an open race. Tielemans will be on the move. He’s not extending his contract with Leicester.

“Arsenal want him. They’re in the process and they’re exploring possibilities.”

Tielemans has blossomed into one of the best central midfielders in the Premier League under Brendan Rodgers at Leicester.

The Belgium international has scored 24 times in 158 games in all competitions over the past four seasons at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester paid £28m to sign Tielemans, who has 49 caps for Belgium to his name, from AS Monaco in 2019.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip