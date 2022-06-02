Arsenal are “still interested” in a swoop to sign Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans, according to Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Gunners missed out on a top-four finish in the 2021-22 Premier League season after Arsenal’s challenge collapsed in the final weeks of the campaign.

The north London side continue to be linked with a host of names in the summer transfer window as Mikel Arteta looks to bolster his Gunners squad ahead of next term.

Arsenal have signed Thomas Partey and Martin Odegaard in recent transfer windows but Arteta is still believe to be looking to make further improvements in the middle of the park.

Tielemans has been linked with most of the top clubs in the Premier League as the Belgium international continues to excel at Leicester under Brendan Rodgers.

The 25-year-old has scored six times and has made four assists in 32 games in the Premier League last season despite Leicester missing out on a top-eight finish.

Italian reporter Romano revealed that Arsenal are still weighing up a potential move to sign Tielemans from their Premier League rivals this summer.

Romano wrote on Twitter: “Arsenal are still interested in Youri Tielemans, plans have not changed. He’s a target for the midfield – but it’s not an imminent deal as negotiations will take some time.

“Two other clubs are also in the race for Tielemans, he’s gonna leave Leicester this summer.”

Tielemans has scored 24 times in 158 games in all competitions over the past four seasons at Leicester.

The Foxes signed the Belgian midfielder in a £32m deal from AS Monaco in 2019 after a successful loan spell at the King Power Stadium.

