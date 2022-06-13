Arsenal are weighing up a move to sign Marco Asensio from Real Madrid, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mirror is reporting that the Gunners are monitoring the 26-year-old’s situation at Real Madrid as the Spanish playmaker continues to discuss a contract extension with the Champions League winners.

The same article states that Asensio is set to become a free agent at the end of the 2022-23 season but Real Madrid haven’t yet matched the central midfielder’s contract demands to cast doubt on his future.

According to the same story, los Blancos are concerned that the Champions League winner could seek a new challenge and wind down his current deal to leave on a free transfer next summer.

The Daily Mirror state that Real Madrid don’t want to lose Asensio for nothing and so the Spanish giants could look to sell the Spain international in this summer’s transfer window.

The media outlet reveal that Arsenal are facing competition from their bitter rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Serie A champions AC Milan for Asensio’s signature.

Despite their interest, the Gunners could struggle to lure Asensio to Arsenal ahead of AC Milan and Spurs seeing as Mikel Arteta’s side are unable to offer the Spanish midfielder the chance to play in the Champions League next term, according to the report.

Asensio has scored 49 times in 235 games in all competitions over the past six seasons at Real Madrid.

The 26-year-old was a regular fixture in the Real Madrid first team last season, scoring 10 goals in 31 La Liga games – although he was limited to only 19 starts in the Spanish top flight.

Asensio has scored one goal in 27 games for Spain since making his senior international debut back in 2016.

