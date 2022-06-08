Chelsea FC are still the front-runners to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla this summer despite interest from FC Barcelona in the defender, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues have long been credited with an interest in the 23-year-old central defender and reportedly came close to signing him last summer but a deal ultimately failed to materialise.

Chelsea FC are set to have to bolster their back-line this summer, with Antonio Rudiger set to join Real Madrid on a free transfer and Andreas Christensen also expected to depart the south west London club as a free agent.

Now, Italian journalist Romano has claimed that FC Barcelona would also love to sign Kounde this summer – but the financial situation at the Spanish club means that they are unlikely to be able to cough up the transfer fee, in the region of €55m and €65m, that Sevilla are looking for.

Providing an update on Chelsea FC’s long-standing interest in signing Kounde on his podcast this week, Romano confirmed that the Blues are still leading the race to sign the France international this summer as Thomas Tuchel sets about adding some quality to his defensive rearguard.

Speaking on his Here We Go podcast, Romano said of Chelsea FC’s interest in Kounde: “They are still the favourites to sign him.

“Let me say, because we see a lot of reports, that it’s true that Barcelona love the player. But at the moment they can’t pay what Sevilla wants for Kounde – they want between €55m and €65m.

“Let’s how the situation is going to be in the coming days, but Chelsea are leading the race for Kounde.”

Romano also revealed that Sevilla may have a potential replacement for Kounde lined up this summer in the shape of Galatasaray defender Marcao.

He added: “Let me say, on Sevilla, that Marcao from Galatasaray – the Brazilian centre-back – could be an option to replace him [Kounde].”

Kounde, who made one appearance for France at last summer’s Euro 2020 tournament, scored two goals and made one assist in 32 La Liga games for Sevilla last season.

He joined Sevilla from French side Bordeaux back in the summer of 2019 and has scored three goals in 44 games for the Spanish side since then.

