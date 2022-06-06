Chelsea FC are planning to open talks with Mason Mount over a new contract “as soon as possible”, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The 23-year-old has firmly established himself as one of the south west London club’s key players in recent seasons since initially breaking into the team at Stamford Bridge under Frank Lampard following his loan spell with Derby County.

Mount reached double figures in terms of goals for the first time in his Chelsea FC career last season, netting 13 times in all competitions to help the Blues to finish third in the Premier League table and reach both the FA Cup and League Cup finals.

According to Italian reporter Romano, Mount’s contract with the Blues is currently set to expire in the summer of 2024, but the south west London club are keen to tie the England international down to a new deal.

Romano claims that Mount has been waiting for news about contract talks with the Blues for some time now, and the club are set to open discussions during the summer months as they look to secure the midfielder’s future.

Posting on his personal Twitter account, Romano said: “Mason Mount has been waiting for a new contract for months. Chelsea board are planning to open talks with Mount as soon as possible, it will be one of many key things for the club.

“Not an urgent situation by the way, as [his] current deal expires in June 2024.”

Mount started 27 of Chelsea FC’s 38 games in the Premier League last season, scoring 11 goals and making 10 assists for the Thomas Tuchel’s men in the top flight.

He was also a key player for England at last year’s Euro 2020 tournament, with Mount making five appearances for the Three Lions as they reached the final under Gareth Southgate.

