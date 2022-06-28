Chelsea FC are preparing a new bid to sign Raheem Sterling from Manchester City in the coming days, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues have been credited with an interest in bringing the England international to Stamford Bridge as the south west London side look to bolster their attacking options ahead of next season.

Last week, Italian journalist Romano revealed that Chelsea FC had had an opening bid of around €25m plus add-ons turned down by Manchester City after the Blues made their interest in signing Sterling clear.

Sterling is being linked with a move away from The Etihad after the former Liverpool FC star was limited to just 23 starts from Manchester City’s 38 games in the Premier League last season.

According to Romano, Manchester City will now switch their focus to offloading Sterling after having wrapped up the deal for Gabriel Jesus to move to Arsenal in recent days.

The Italian reporter took to social media to claim that Chelsea FC are now preparing a new and improved bid for Sterling as they look to bolster their attacking options.

Posting on his personal Twitter account, Romano said: “Gabriel Jesus will fly to England this week in order to undergo medicals and sign the contract valid until June 2027 as new Arsenal player.

“Manchester City will now focus on Raheem Sterling deal after selling Jesus – with Chelsea preparing a new bid.”

Sterling has scored 131 goals in 339 games for Manchester City since having joined the club from Liverpool FC back in 2015.

The England attacker has won four Premier League titles, the FA Cup and four League Cups since his move to The Etihad seven summers ago.

