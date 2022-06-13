Chelsea FC are closing in on a deal to sign teenage goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina from Chicago Fire, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian journalist took to social media to claim that the south west London side are “pushing” to secure the signature of the 18-year-old after Real Madrid had a bid rejected for the shot-stopper.

Romano says that talks between Chelsea FC and Chicago Fire are “in progress” to “get the deal done soon” as the Blues look to start adding to their squad ahead of next season.

The reporter also claimed that Chelsea FC are expected to pay a fee in the region of €10m for the teenager, who has been capped at Under-20 level for the United States.

Posting on his personal Twitter account, Romano said: “Gabriel Slonina deal update. Chelsea are now really close to signing the talented goalkeeper, they are pushing after Real Madrid bid rejected – talks are in progress with Chelsea to get the deal done soon.

“€10m fee expected by Chicago for 2004-born goalkeeper Slonina.”

Slonina, who is of Polish descent but was born in the United States, came through the youth system at Chicago Fire. He signed his first professional contract with the club back in March 2019, making him the second-youngest signing in MLS history.

He has made a total of 25 appearances in the MLS for Chicago Fire since making his debut in the league back in August 2021.

Chelsea FC are thought to be on the lookout for a number of new signings this summer now that the club’s takeover is complete, leaving the Blues free to conduct their transfer business.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel will be expected to guide Chelsea FC to a Premier League title challenge next season after they ended up in third place and without a trophy last term.

