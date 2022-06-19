Chelsea FC are working on a deal to sign Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gaga Slonina, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed.

Speaking on his podcast last week, the Italian journalist revealed some further details about Chelsea FC’s interest in the 18-year-old shot-stopper after initially providing an update to his Twitter followers.

According to Romano, Chelsea FC are still working on a deal to bring the teenager to Stamford Bridge but not as a replacement for Kepa Arrizabalaga. Instead, the Blues see the American goalkeeper as “one for the future” as they aim to bolster their squad this summer.

Slonina was close to joining Chelsea FC earlier in the year but a deal did not materialise. And now the Blues are pushing to get the transfer over the line, according to the Italian reporter.

Chelsea FC are now in talks with Chicago Fire to complete the transfer, with the Blues having made an offer of around €10m including add-ons for the shot-stopper.

Speaking on his Here We Go podcast last week, Romano said: “I can confirm Chelsea are working on a deal for Gaga Slonina.

“Let me clarify – firstly Slonina won’t be a replacement for Kepa. They’re not signing Slonina to become the second goalkeeper this season. They’re working to sign Slonina because they see him as one for the future, a top talent for the future.

“He was one step away from joining in Chelsea in February but they had the sanctions so it was impossible to complete the deal. Now they’ve made a proposal to Chicago Fire. They’re negotiating the details of the proposal. It’s around €10m including add-ons.

“The player’s side is super happy to join Chelsea. Slonina is going to stay at Chicago Fire on loan because he needs to improve.”

Slonina – who is of Polish descent – was born in Addison, Illinois and has represented the United States at various youth levels.

He has made 25 appearances in the first team for Chicago Fire over the last two seasons after having made his debut for the MLS club in August of last year.

Meanwhile, Romano also confirmed that Romelu Lukaku is seeking a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer, with the striker preferring a move back to Italian side Inter Milan.

“He wants to go,” Romano said of Lukaku. “He wants to join Inter. It is not a negotiation between Inter and Chelsea, it is between Lukaku and Chelsea to understand what they can accept for him to leave the club this summer.

“It’ll be a loan deal because Inter can’t pay for a permanent deal. What kind of loan deal? Will there be clause? How much is the loan fee? What is the split of the salary? Inter are basically waiting to see what happens.”

