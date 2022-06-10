Jules Kounde is still a “priority” for Chelsea FC in the summer transfer window – but the Blues are yet to make a formal bid for the Sevilla defender, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues have been regularly linked with a move for the 23-year-old French defender, who was reported to be close to a transfer to Stamford Bridge last summer.

Chelsea FC’s need to bring in defensive reinforcements this summer increased after the Blues lost Antonio Rudiger to Real Madrid on a free transfer, with Andreas Christensen also expected to depart the club as a free agent before next season.

According to reporter Romano, Kounde is Chelsea FC’s main target to strengthen their back-line this summer, and Thomas Tuchel is keen to bring the Frenchman to Stamford Bridge to bolster his squad.

The Italian journalist claims that a deal for Kounde could be struck for around €65m, which is €15m less than the player’s release clause at Sevilla.

However, Romano also says that despite a deal looking likely, Chelsea FC have still not made an opening bid for the central defender ahead of the summer transfer window.

Posting on his personal Twitter account, Romano wrote: “Jules Kounde deal, still priority for Chelsea. Tuchel wants him. Talks are well advanced on player side, while Sevilla are still waiting to receive the opening bid for the French centre back.

“Price tag will be around €65m, less than €80m release clause.”

Kounde scored two goals and made one assist in 32 La Liga games for Sevilla last season.

Tuchel is aiming to add to his squad this summer as he looks to build a team capable of challenging for the title next term. The Blues are now operating without any restrictions after the club’s takeover was completed, marking the end of the Roman Abramovich era.

The summer transfer window officially opened today, on Friday 10 June.

