Chelsea FC are still keen to sign Jules Kounde from Sevilla as a “real priority” in the summer transfer window, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues are on the lookout for some defensive reinforcements after having confirmed the departure of centre-half Antonio Rudiger to Real Madrid on a free transfer last week.

Andreas Christensen is also out of contract this summer and is widely expected to leave Stamford Bridge when his deal expires.

Kounde has long been touted as a target for Chelsea FC, and the Blues were strongly linked with a swoop for the France international last summer but the proposed transfer failed to materialise.

The 23-year-old scored two goals and made an assist in 32 La Liga games for Sevilla last term as he helped the Spanish club to finish fourth in the table.

According to Italian reporter Romano, Chelsea FC are continuing to “work” on a deal to sign Kounde this summer but as of yet there is no official proposal on the table from the south west London side.

Speaking on his Here We Go podcast last week, Romano said: “Kounde is the real priority for Chelsea at the moment. They’re working on it.

“There is no official proposal on the table but talks are progressing with Kounde’s agents. It’s a work in progress. They’re leading the race for Kounde.”

Kounde is of Beninese and French descent and he came through the youth system at Bordeaux before moving to Sevilla in the summer of 2019.

Since joining the Spanish club, the 23-year-old has scored nine goals in 133 appearances in all competitions. He also has 10 caps for France to his name since making his senior international debut last year.

Meanwhile, former Arsenal midfielder Paul Merson has underlined the “disappointing” season Romelu Lukaku has had at Chelsea FC.

The Belgian striker failed to produce consistent performances since his return to the club from Inter Milan last summer and it remains to be seen what the future holds for the forward.

“Romelu Lukaku has been disappointing all season,” Merson told Sportskeeda. “He started well against Arsenal and we all thought, ‘OK, here we go!’ We haven’t seen him do that again since – he just never got going.

“If Chelsea can get their £100m or anywhere near that amount back for him this summer, they’ll sell him. A loan would be of no use to anybody – it wouldn’t help Thomas Tuchel one bit.”

