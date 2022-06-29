Chelsea FC are considering a move to sign Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues are being linked with a handful of new signings this summer despite not having officially yet announced any inbound transfers ahead of Thomas Tuchel’s second full season in charge.

The south west London side have been left short of options at the back this summer after both Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger departed Stamford Bridge as free agents.

Tuchel is likely to be keen to add some experience to his back-line ahead of next season, as the German head coach looks to try and steer the Blues to a Premier League title challenge under the club’s new owners.

According to Italian reporter Romano, the 31-year-old Koulibaly is one of a number of central defenders that Chelsea FC are keeping tabs on this summer as they consider adding to their squad.

Romano says that Jules Kounde, Nathan Ake and Matthijs de Ligt are three of the other players that the Blues are keeping tabs on – with the Italian journalist saying that Chelsea FC’s top transfer priority right now is signing Raphinha from Leeds United.

Posting on his personal Twitter account, Romano said: “Kalidou Koulibaly, one more name in the list for Chelsea as they keep searching for two centre backs. He’s out of contract with Napoli in 2023.

“Been told there are conversations also on Koulibaly alongside de Ligt, Ake, Kounde. Focus on Raphinha, and then centre backs.”

Koulibaly has been linked with a move to the Premier League in the past and has firmly established himself as one of Napoli’s key players.

Last season, the Senegal international scored three goals and made three assists in 27 Serie A games for the Italian club.

