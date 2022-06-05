Paul Merson has praised Mason Mount and says that the midfielder was Chelsea FC’s second-best player last season behind Antonio Rudiger.

Mount has firmly established himself as one of the first names on the team sheet at Stamford Bridge in recent seasons after he initially broke into the side under Frank Lampard.

The 23-year-old England international was in impressive form for Thomas Tuchel’s men last term as he hit 11 goals and made 10 assists in 32 Premier League games for the Blues to help them to finish third in the table.

Mount also scored two goals and made three assists in 21 cup games for the south west London side as Tuchel’s side won both the Uefa Super Cup and Fifa Club World Cup last term.

Former Arsenal and England midfielder Merson has been impressed by Mount’s performances lately and has picked him as the club’s second-best player last term.

Writing in his column for Sportskeeda, Merson said: “I’m a big fan of Mason Mount – he was consistently good for Chelsea throughout the season.

“Reece James was also excellent but was injured for a long period. Chelsea’s title race went out the window when James and Ben Chilwell got injured.”

Merson also singled out Rudiger for special praise, and selected the German defender as the club’s player of the season.

Rudiger’s transfer to Real Madrid as a free agent was confirmed last week, leaving Chelsea FC on the lookout for defensive reinforcements ahead of the new season.

Merson continued: “Antonio Rudiger’s been absolutely outstanding for Chelsea. I can’t remember him having a bad game if I’m being honest. He’s been consistently brilliant in the Premier League this season.

“Rudiger’s going to be a massive miss for Thomas Tuchel next season. He’s going to be a hard one to replace, and I’m not sure if the likes of Kalidou Koulibaly and Jules Kounde can fill his boots.

“If there is a worry for Chelsea this year, it’s finding Rudiger’s replacement.”

Chelsea FC finished in third place in the Premier League table last season, 18 points behind second-placed Liverpool FC.

MORE: Latest Chelsea FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip