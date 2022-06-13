Tony Cascarino has urged Chelsea FC to make a move to sign Raheem Sterling from Manchester City this summer as he would provide a more “durable” option than Christian Pulisic.

The south west London side have been credited with an interest in bringing the England international to Stamford Bridge in recent days as Thomas Tuchel looks to bolster his squad ahead of his second full campaign in charge.

Reports in the British media recently have claimed that Chelsea FC are keen on a deal to sign £60m-rated Sterling from Manchester City as Tuchel looks to beef up his attacking options.

The 27-year-old is entering the final 12 months of his contract at The Etihad and the situation may mean that the attacking midfielder could be available this summer for a discounted price.

Whether there is any truth to the newspaper speculation about a possible move to Stamford Bridge for Sterling remains to be seen, but it is likely that Chelsea FC will be keen to add some new talent to their squad this summer following the completion of the club’s takeover.

USA international Pulisic has failed to produce consistent performances for Chelsea FC since his move to Borussia Dortmund, largely due to a string of injury issues which have prevented him from enjoying regular runs in the first team.

Now, former Chelsea FC attacker Cascarino has urged the Blues to consider a move for Sterling, claiming that the England international may be an excellent replacement for Pulisic should the American playmaker be on his way out of Stamford Bridge.

Speaking in an interview with talkSPORT, as quoted by Metro, Cascarino said: “I really thought Pulisic would be a great player for Chelsea when he signed for £50m. I thought he would really be a top player for them. But it hasn’t really worked for him because of injury.

“One thing Raheem has got he’s very durable and touch wood he’s been free of injuries. He’s a very durable player. You can switch him on the right as well so he’s a bit more versatile as a player.

“I could see Chelsea attempting to get that sort of wide player for Tuchel, absolutely. Why wouldn’t you? His numbers, he creates, he just stretches teams, pace always stretches teams.

“If you want to counter teams, Raheem is good in counter-attack play because he’s so devastating with his place.”

With the 2022 World Cup on the horizon, Sterling is likely to be seeking regular playing time before this winter’s tournament in Qatar.

Last season, Sterling was limited to just 23 starts in the Premier League for Pep Guardiola’s side as they retained their title, with the winger netting 13 goals and making five assists in 30 games in the top flight in total.

Sterling also made 12 appearances in the Champions League, scoring three goals and making two assists, to help City to reach the semi-finals.

