Raheem Sterling is “keen” on a move to Chelsea FC from Manchester City this summer as the Blues prepare a second bid for the England winger, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The reporter and transfer insider took to his social media accounts on Monday to provide another update on Chelsea FC’s interest in the 27-year-old winger.

Romano claims that the Blues have a “new bid ready” for Sterling as they look to recruit the former Liverpool FC star to bolster their attacking options at Stamford Bridge.

The journalist also says that Manchester City are willing to do business and let Sterling go this summer as it was part of their “plan” for the current transfer window.

Posting on his personal Twitter account, Romano delivered a fresh update on Sterling’s future, claiming that Chelsea FC are now seemingly closing in on a deal to bring him to south west London, with the player himself favouring a move to Stamford Bridge.

Writing on Twitter, Romano said: “Positive feelings around Raheem Sterling deal also tonight. Chelsea have a new bid ready, Man City are prepared to let him go as it was part of the plan – and Raheem is keen on Chelsea move.

“Personal terms, already discussed. Second bid is coming. More to follow soon.”

Sterling is facing increased competition for a starting spot at The Etihad after the Citizens brought in Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

Last season, the England attacker started 23 of Manchester City’s 38 games in the Premier League as he helped Pep Guardiola’s men to retain their top-flight title.

Sterling was one of England’s key players at Euro 2020 last summer, with the forward netting three goals and making one assist in seven games to help Gareth Southgate’s men reach the final.

MORE: Latest Chelsea FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip