Chelsea FC should make a move to sign Raheem Sterling from Manchester City because he still has plenty to offer, according to Glen Johnson.

The Blues have been credited with an interest in signing the 27-year-old attacking midfielder in recent days as Thomas Tuchel looks to revamp his squad ahead of the new season.

Sterling’s future at Manchester City has become more of a talking point in recent weeks after the Citizens announced the capture of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund in a big-money deal.

Reports in recent days have claimed that Chelsea FC are “confident” of being able to complete a deal to bring former Liverpool FC winger to Stamford Bridge this summer.

Now, former Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC star Johnson has explained why he thinks the Blues would be wise to pursue a deal to sign Sterling if he is indeed available this summer.

Speaking in an interview with ggrecon.com, Johnson replied when asked if a move to Chelsea FC would be a good one for Sterling: “I think he’d love it. You know, going back home to London, he’ll be closer to his family. He’s still a fantastic player, for sure.

“Like I have said, when these players become available, you have to go for them. I don’t think he’s the sort of player Chelsea need right now – they’ve got [Christian] Pulisic, [Timo] Werner, whoever – but if they’re going to do some clever business and get rid of one of them, then, yes, I think it’s a great signing.

“He’s still got loads to offer, he’s a good lad, a fantastic player, and as long as he enjoys himself then they’re signing a fantastic player.”

Sterling, 27, scored 13 goals in the Premier League last season to help Manchester City defend their title. He has netted 131 goals for the Citizens since moving to The Etihad from Liverpool FC back in 2015.

Chelsea FC are looking to make a number of signings this summer as Tuchel looks to transform his side back into a title-challenging team. The Blues, however, are yet to announce any new arrivals, with the likes of Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Danny Drinkwater all having left the club as free agents.

