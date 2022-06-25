Chelsea FC have a serious interest in signing Raphinha from Leeds United this summer – and the Blues are ready to compete with Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur for his signature, according to reports.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the south west London club are “serious” about putting together an offer to sign the Brazilian winger this summer as the race hots up for his signature.

According to the same article, Arsenal hold a long-standing interest in the player and have made an opening bid which fell a long way short of Leeds United’s £65m asking price.

Tottenham have also “made enquiries” to sound out a potential deal to bring Raphina to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this summer.

The story, though, claims that the player himself would prefer a move to FC Barcelona but would also prefer a swift conclusion to the transfer saga regarding his future, and the Spanish club may not be able to complete a deal quickly.

The hold-up regarding a potential move to FC Barcelona means that the three Premier League clubs have attempted to steal the initiative in the race to sign a player who scored 11 goals and made three assists in 35 Premier League games last season to help Leeds United avoid relegation to the Championship.

Raphinha has netted 17 goals in 67 games for Leeds United since joining the Whites from Rennes back in October 2020. At Rennes, he scored eight goals in 36 games after having initially moved to Europe from Brazil to play for Sporting Lisbon.

He made his first appearance for the Brazilian national team last year and has scored three goals in nine games for his country.

