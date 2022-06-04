Chelsea FC and Tottenham are leading the race to sign Josko Gvardiol from RB Leipzig this summer, according to reports.

The Daily Mail is claiming that the German club are “battling” to retain the 20-year-old Croatian this summer amid mounting interest in the defender, who is wanted by both the Blues and Spurs.

According to the story, Gvardiol is one of Chelsea FC’s “top targets” in their defensive rebuild as they look to add to their backline following the departure of Antonio Rudiger to Real Madrid.

The article also claims that the Blues are in the market for at least two centre-halves this summer as they aim to build a team capable of challenging for the title under Thomas Tuchel next term – and Gvardiol is on the London club’s shortlist along with Sevilla’s Jules Kounde.

The story also points out that Gvardiol has no buyout clause in his current contract, which is set to expire in 2026, and the German club are now “bracing” for bids from interested parties this summer.

Gvardiol was a regular fixture in the RB Leipzig first team last season, as he scored two goals and made two assists in 29 Bundesliga games for the German club to help them finish in fourth place in the German league.

He also made six appearances in the Champions League and and had six run-outs in the Europa League for Leipzig last season.

Gvardiol, who was born in Zagreb, came through the youth system at Dinamo Zagreb before moving to Leipzig in the summer of 2020. He was immediately loaned back to the Croatian club and didn’t make his Leipzig debut until the summer of 2021.

He made his senior debut for Croatia last year and has scored one goal in 10 appearances for his national team.

MORE: Latest Chelsea FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip