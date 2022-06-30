Chelsea FC are leading the race to sign Zak Sturge from Brighton and Hove Albion this summer, according to reports.

90Min is reporting that the south west London side are in “pole position” to complete a deal to bring the 18-year-old to Stamford Bridge this summer after he turned down the option of signing a new deal with the Seagulls.

The article says that Sturge has “refused” to sign a new deal with Brighton and that means he could be on his way out of the south coast club this summer.

The same story says that the likes of Tottenham, Leeds and Brentford were all interested in landing the teenager this summer but it now looks as though Chelsea FC will be able to wrap up a deal to bring him to Stamford Bridge.

The article claims that Chelsea FC are now “hoping” to be able to come to an agreement with Brighton over a fee for the youngster.

An England youth international defender, Sturge made 16 appearances for Brighton in the Premier League U18 league for Brighton last season.

Chelsea FC are looking to build a team capable of challenging for the Premier League title next season after they finished third and without a major trophy last term.

The south west London side – who have not lifted the top-flight trophy since 2017 under Antonio Conte – will kick off their Premier League campaign with a trip to face Everton on 6 August.

