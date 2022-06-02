Chelsea FC are keeping an eye on Paris Saint-Germain full-back Achraf Hakimi as a potential replacement for Reece James if the England international moves to Manchester City this summer, according to a report in England.

The Athletic, as quoted by the Sun is reporting that the Blues are looking to reshape their squad after the south west London side changed ownership last week, ending Roman Abramovich’s 20-year stint at the Stamford Bridge helm.

The same article states that Chelsea FC manager Thomas Tuchel is looking at the Morocco international as a potential candidate to bolster the German head coach’s defensive options ahead of the 2022-23 season.

According to the same story, the FA Cup runners-up appear likely to lose Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso next month after Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen confirmed their departures already this summer.

The Athletic claim that Chelsea FC could suffer a further defensive blow seeing as James is attracting interest from Champions League holders Real Madrid and Premier League champions Manchester City.

The media outlet write the Blues are planning to hold talks with James in the coming weeks over a new long-term deal for the 22-year-old.

But the website article reveals that Chelsea FC are keeping tabs on Hakimi in case James opts for a change of scene after joining the Blues at the age of seven.

James, who came through the youth system at Stamford Bridge, scored five goals and made nine assists in 26 games in the Premier League in the 2021-22 season as the Blues finished third in the table.

Chelsea FC are now free to conduct their transfer business as normal this summer after the south west London side’s takeover deal was completed.

MORE: Latest Chelsea FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip