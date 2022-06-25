Gossip

Chelsea FC to rival Man United for Brazilian winger Antony - report

Chelsea FC are hoping to beat Manchester United to the signing of Ajax winger Antony this summer, according to a report

By Kieran Beckles
Saturday 25 June 2022, 06:00 UK
Erik ten Hag (Photo: Oleksandr Prykhodko / depositphotos.com)
Chelsea FC could attempt to beat Manchester United to the signing of Ajax winger Antony, according to a report in England.

Website 90Min is reporting that Manchester United have engaged in discussions with Antony’s representatives about a potential switch to Old Trafford in the 2022 summer transfer window.

The same article states the Brazil international is attracting interest from a number of top clubs in Europe but Manchester United are more closely monitoring Antony.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag worked with Antony during his stint in charge of Ajax so the 52-year-old will be familiar with the South American attacker, the story points out.

But 90Min claim Chelsea FC have recently held talks with the representatives of the Ajax winger – and the south west London side could try to usurp Manchester United in the race for the former Sao Paulo forward.

The website article reveals that Antony has informed Ajax that he would like to seek a new challenge this summer following two successful seasons at the Eredivisie giants.

Chelsea FC are looking at Antony as a possible option to improve Thomas Tuchel’s attacking options alongside Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling and FC Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele, according to the report.

Antony scored 12 goals and made four assists in 39 games in all competitions last term as Ajax beat PSV to the Dutch league title.

Ajax signed Antony, who has netted twice in nine games for the Brazilian national team, on a five-year deal for £13m from Sao Paulo in February 2020.

