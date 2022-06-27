Gossip

New Chelsea FC owner Todd Boehly meets Cristiano Ronaldo's agent - report

New Chelsea FC owner Todd Boehly met with Jorge Mendes last week and the topic of Cristiano Ronaldo came up, according to a report

Kieran Beckles
By Kieran Beckles
Monday 27 June 2022, 06:00 UK
Cristiano Ronaldo Man United
Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo: MUTV)

New Chelsea FC owner Todd Boehly met with Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes last week and discussed the possibility of the Manchester United striker moving to Stamford Bridge, according to a report in England.

The Athletic is reporting that the Blues are looking to secure a number of new signings in the 2022 summer transfer window after the consortium Clearlake Capital fronted by Boehly took control of the FA Cup runners up.

The same article points out that Boehly has already appointed himself as the south west London side’s interim sporting director as the Blues look to overhaul Thomas Tuchel’s squad despite failing to make any signings so far.

According to the same story, Boehly met with Mendes in Portugal last week as the American continues to explore the current transfer market and possible options available to the five-time Premier League champions.

The Athletic reveal that Boehly and Mendes discussed the possibility of Ronaldo completing a controversial switch to Chelsea FC from Manchester United ahead of the 2022-23 Premier League season.

Ronaldo has just 12 months left on his current deal at Manchester United and the Portuguese forward is also wanted by German giants Bayern Munich, according to the story.

However, Manchester United want to keep Ronaldo at Old Trafford following the appointment of Erik ten Hag as manager, according to the report.

Ronaldo scored 18 goals and made three assists in 30 games in the Premier League last season.

Over the weekend, Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano took to social media to claim that Manchester United have no intention of parting ways with Ronaldo in the current transfer window.

