Chelsea FC are contemplating a £10m bid for Lens defender Jonathan Clauss, according to a report in England.

Website Goal is reporting that the Blues have been keeping tabs on the experienced full-back for at least 12 months ahead of a potential move to sign the 29-year-old.

The same article states that Chelsea FC are lining up a move to sign Clauss provided the south west London side can implement certain conditions with regards to the deal.

According to the same story, Clauss is set to become a free agent at the end of the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season so Lens are under pressure to cash-in this summer or lose the full-back on a free transfer.

Goal reveal that Chelsea FC could face competition for Clauss’ signature from Atletico Madrid as Diego Simeone wants the France international to replace Sime Vrsaljko.

The website report says that the Blues are looking to fill the void left by Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen in Thomas Tuchel’s defence so Clauss could fit the bill.

Chelsea FC could also lose Cesar Azpilicueta on a free transfer which would speed up a deal for Clauss, according to the report.

Clauss scored five times and made 11 assists in 37 games in the French top flight last season. In total, he has scored eight goals in 70 league games for the French club.

The right-back made his senior debut for France earlier this year and has notched up four caps so far.

Chelsea FC are still to make a new signing in the 2022 summer transfer window.

