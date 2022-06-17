Chelsea FC are still on track to sign Sevilla defender Jules Kounde this summer despite the France international undergoing surgery this week, according to a report in England.

The Evening Standard is reporting that the Blues are hoping to bring in the French defender to bolster Thomas Tuchel’s defence ahead of the 2022-23 Premier League season.

The same article states that Kounde had an operation on a groin injury on Tuesday after the Chelsea FC target was forced off at half-time of France’s loss to Croatia a day earlier.

According to the same story, the Sevilla defender’s surgery didn’t come as a surprise seeing as the versatile defender had been due to have the procedure for some time.

The Evening Standard reveal that Kounde should still be available for the start of the new season but the Frenchman will be sidelined for up to a month as a result of the operation.

The media outlet state that Chelsea FC remain keen to sign Kounde seeing as the south west London side have been long-term admirers of the Sevilla man.

The Blues were heavily linked with a swoop to sign Kounde last summer before Chelsea FC ultimately ended up bringing in Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan.

Kounde has scored nine times in 133 games in the Spanish top flight since his move to Sevilla in 2019.

The Chelsea FC target has already established himself as a key member of the France team after having made 11 appearances for les Bleus.

