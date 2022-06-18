Jules Kounde remains a top target for Chelsea FC this summer despite the Sevilla defender undergoing a planned surgery earlier this week, according to Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues have been linked with a swoop to sign the France international from Sevilla since the 2021 summer transfer window but a deal for Kounde failed to materialise last year.

Chelsea FC are in desperate need of some centre-half reinforcements after Antonio Rudiger completed a free transfer to Champions League holders Real Madrid at the end of the season.

Andreas Christensen and Cesar Azpilicueta are also expected to leave the south west London side following the expiration of their respective deals ahead of the 2022-23 Premier League season.

Chelsea FC were thought to be on the brink of signing Kounde last season before the Blues ended up bringing in Romelu Lukaku in a £98.5m deal from Inter Milan and used a large portion of their summer budget.

Kounde continues to be linked with the Stamford Bridge outfit this summer as Tuchel looks to rebuild Chelsea FC after a tumultuous season on and off the pitch for the London side.

The Frenchman underwent a procedure following France’s 1-0 loss to Croatia earlier this week to cast some doubt on his proposed move to Chelsea FC this summer.

However, Italian reporter and transfer expert Romano has revealed that Kounde remains a “top target” for Chelsea FC in the 2022 summer transfer window despite his recent operation.

“I wanted to say for Jules Kounde, nothing has changed,” Romano told the Here We Go podcast.

“I saw some panic around Kounde because of his surgery but it’s something that is normal at the end of the season. He needed to resolve the situation. For Chelsea, the situation is the exact same. He is a top target on the list. They’re in well advanced negotiations on player’s side.

“There is still no official bid to Sevilla. Sevilla want €65m for Kounde – which is less than his €85m release clause. At the moment, we have to wait for Chelsea’s official bid to proceed negotiations.”

Kounde has been a key player for Sevilla over the past few seasons since joining the Spanish side from Bordeaux in 2019.

Chelsea FC will start the new Premier League season with a clash against Everton on 6 August as the Blues look to challenge Liverpool FC and Manchester City for the title.

