Chelsea FC weighing up a potential move for Juventus defender Matthijs De Ligt despite his hefty £103m price tag, according to a report in Italy.

Italian outlet Sky Sport Italia, as quoted by Sky Sports, is reporting that Chelsea FC are interested in the Netherlands international as the Blues continue to look for defensive signings in the 2022 summer transfer window.

The same article states that De Ligt has a contract release clause of £103m (€120m) and Juventus will only consider offers close to this mark considering De Ligt is under contract until 2024.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC are looking to sign a top centre-half after Antonio Rudiger moved to Real Madrid on a free transfer to leave a huge void to fill in Thomas Tuchel’s team.

Sky Italia reveal that De Ligt’s agent met with Juventus official Rafaela Pimenta this week, although the media outlet believe discussions were chiefly about his other client Paul Pogba.

Chelsea FC have also been linked with a swoop for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde after the south west London side failed to sign the France international last summer.

The Blues lost Rudiger and Andreas Christensen on free transfers this summer, while Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso are also facing an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge.

De Ligt, 22, scored three times and made one assist in Serie A last term.

Juventus signed the Dutch defender in a €75m (£67.8m) deal from Ajax three years ago and he has scored two goals in 38 games for the Netherlands national team.

MORE: Latest Chelsea FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip