Chelsea FC have identified Matthijs de Ligt as one of their top targets for the summer transfer window as Thomas Tuchel sets about rebuilding his defence ahead of next season, according to reports.

talkSPORT is reporting that the Blues have singled out the Juventus defender as one of their primary targets for the summer window as the south west London side look to begin their recruitment drive.

Antonio Rudiger’s exit from Chelsea FC to Real Madrid on a free transfer has already been confirmed, while Andreas Christensen is also expected to leave Stamford Bridge as a free agent this summer.

Those two departures mean that the Blues are likely to have to bring in a number of defensive reinforcements as Tuchel looks to shape a team he feels will be capable of challenging for the Premier League title next season.

According to talkSPORT, Chelsea FC have now singled out De Ligt as an option for this summer as they look to bolster their rearguard ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

The article carries quotes from talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook, who says that De Ligt is being monitored by the Blues – but Sevilla defender Jules Kounde remains as the London club’s top target at the back as things stand.

Crook said: “Sources in Italy are suggesting that Chelsea are interested in Matthijs de Ligt at Juventus.

“I think that Jules Kounde is their top target, I would expect that to happen, but they probably do need more than one.”

De Ligt was a consistent presence in the Juventus team last season as he made 31 appearances in Serie A, scoring three goals and making one assist to help his side to finish in fourth place in the table.

He also notched up seven appearances in the Champions League for Juve, and featured four times in the Coppa Italia.

De Ligt, who made his senior international debut for the Netherlands back in 2017, made three appearances for his country at last summer’s Euro 2020 tournament.

