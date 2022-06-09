Chelsea FC have made an enquiry about the possibility of signing Milan Skriniar from Inter Milan this summer, with Tottenham also interested, according to reports.

The Daily Mail is claiming that the south west London side have “asked” about the availability of the defender, as the Blues look to add some quality to their rearguard ahead of next season.

However, the story also says that as things stand, the two clubs are “some way” apart in their valuation of the Slovakia international.

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte worked with Skriniar at Inter Milan and is also said to be keen on bringing the defender to the capital this summer – with both Chelsea FC and Tottenham likely to have significant funds at their disposal to splash on new signings, the story says.

The article claims that Chelsea FC boss Thomas Tuchel has already been told that he will be backed by the club’s new owners in the transfer market this summer, and the Blues’ main priority for a defensive signing continues to be Sevilla’s Jules Kounde.

Skriniar was a constant fixture in the Inter Milan team last season, scoring three goals in 35 Serie A games for his side as they finished second in the table behind champions and rivals AC Milan.

The defender, who made 13 appearances in the cup competitions last season for Inter, also scored one goal in three appearances at last summer’s Euro 2020 tournament for Slovakia.

Skriniar joined Inter Milan from Italian rivals Sampdoria back in July 2017 and has scored 11 goals in a total of 215 games in all competitions for the San Siro-based club.

He has scored three goals in 54 games for Slovakia since making his senior international debut back in 2016.

