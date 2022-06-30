Chelsea FC have switched their attention to Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar after deeming Juventus star Mathijs de Ligt too expensive to sign, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the Blues are desperate to strengthen their defence ahead of the 2022-23 Premier League season after losing Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen on free transfers to Real Madrid and FC Barcelona respectively this summer.

The same article highlights that Chelsea FC could also see their stalwart Cesar Azpilicueta leave Stamford Bridge this summer to leave a huge void in Thomas Tuchel’s defence ahead of the German head coach’s second full season in charge of the Blues side.

According to the same story, the FA Cup runners-up were eager to sign De Ligt but Chelsea FC are unprepared to pay £102m to sign the Netherlands international from Juventus.

The Daily Mail reveals that the south west London side have opted to try and prise Skriniar from Inter rather than spend a club-record fee on a 22-year-old.

The media outlet adds that Chelsea FC have a good relationship with Inter after Romelu Lukaku returned to the Nerazzurri on loan ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Chelsea FC could face competition from Paris Saint-Germain for the £52m-rated Slovakia international in the 2022 summer transfer window, according to the report.

Skriniar scored three times in 35 games in all competitions last term.

