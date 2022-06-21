Chelsea FC are interested in re-signing Nathan Ake from Manchester City ahead of the 2022-23 season, according to a report in England.

The Daily Telegraph, as quoted by Metro, is reporting that the Blues are lining up something of a surprise bid to sign the Netherlands international from the Premier League champions in the 2022 summer transfer window.

The same article states that Chelsea FC manager Thomas Tuchel is a big fan of Ake and the German head coach has been tracking the 27-year-old for some time following his impressive displays at Bournemouth.

According to the same story, the south west London side are pondering a potential transfer bid for Ake considering the Dutch centre-half has little over 12 months left to run on his deal at Manchester City.

The Daily Telegraph reveal that Tuchel has been a huge fan of Ake since his time in charge of Borussia Dortmund and his interest hasn’t waned despite the Netherlands star struggling to secure a regular starting place in Pep Guardiola’s starting XI.

The media outlet add that Chelsea FC believe Manchester City could be willing to sell Ake to avoid losing the Dutch defender for nothing at the end of the 2022-23 Premier League campaign.

Ake has netted four times in 40 games in all competitions for the Citizens since his £40m move to Manchester City from Bournemouth in 2020.

He has scored three goals in 27 games for the Netherlands since making his senior international debut back in 2017.

