Chelsea FC could sign up to three players from Man City this summer – report

Chelsea FC are considering a deal to sign Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City this summer, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail highlights that the Blues have already been linked with a swoop to sign England international Raheem Sterling and former Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake in the 2022 summer transfer window.

The same article states that the south west London side are thought to be keen to sign Zinchenko from the reigning Premier League champions ahead of the 2022-23 season to bolster Thomas Tuchel’s defensive options.

According to the same story, the Blues could face competition from Everton and West Ham United for the Ukraine international this summer.

The report adds that Chelsea FC could attempt to sign Ake, Sterling and Zinchenko from the Citizens this summer but the Blues may find a package for all three too expensive to achieve.

The Daily Mail reveals that the club’s owner Todd Boehly has spoken to the Chelsea FC manager about the possibility of signing all three despite the difficulty of executive a treble swoop.

The media outlet added that Chelsea FC have already made an approach to sign Sterling from the Citizens in a £55m deal following the return of Romelu Lukaku to Inter Milan on loan.

Chelsea FC finished in third place in the Premier League table last term, while the Blues lost to Liverpool FC in the League Cup and FA Cup finals.

Despite being linked with a host of new signings this summer, the south west London side are yet to officially announce any new arrivals ahead of next season.

