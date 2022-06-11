Glen Johnson has urged Chelsea FC to move to sign Ousmane Dembele from FC Barcelona on a free transfer this summer.

There has been plenty of speculation about Dembele’s future in recent days seeing as his current contract at Camp Nou is set to expire this summer, meaning that he can leave the club as a free agent.

According to reports, Dembele is being pursued by both Chelsea FC and Paris Saint-Germain this summer, with the forward set to be on his way out of FC Barcelona when his contract expires.

It’s claimed that the chance to link up with his former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge is one of the reasons that Dembele is leaning towards a move to Chelsea FC this summer.

Seeing as Dembele would be available on a free transfer this summer, former Chelsea FC full-back Johnson has stated his belief that the Blues should be doing all they can to bring the FC Barcelona attacker to Stamford Bridge ahead of next season.

Asked whether a move to sign Dembele on a free transfer is a no-brainer, Johnson told bettingodds.com: “I believe it’s a no-brainer.

“You’ve got to do some clever business. You can’t just go out and spend top dollar for all the best players. If you can get players on the cheap or on a free then it makes absolute sense.

“You have to think, what would Dembele cost if he had four years left on his contract? So yes, I think if that sort of deal becomes available then you have to jump at it.”

Dembele has struggled to find consistent form for FC Barcelona since having joined the Spanish club from Borussia Dortmund back in the summer of 2017.

His best return in a single season for the Spanish club came in the 2018-19 campaign, when he netted 14 goals in 42 games in all competitions.

Last season, Dembele only managed to net two goals in 32 appearances in all competitions. However, he did prove to be a useful asset for his team-mates, notching up 13 assists in 21 La Liga games last term.

