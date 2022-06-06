Chelsea FC leading the race to sign 25-year-old from FC Barcelona - report

Chelsea FC are sitting at the front of the queue to sign Ousmane Dembele from FC Barcelona in the summer transfer window, according to a report in England.

talkSPORT is reporting that the Blues are looking to wrap up a deal to sign Dembele on a free transfer from the Spanish giants in the coming weeks when his contract expires at FC Barcelona.

The same article state that the France international could be the first signing of the summer and the first new face of the Todd Boehly era at Stamford Bridge after Roman Abramovich’s sale of the south west London side.

According to the same report, Chelsea FC look like the favourites to sign Dembele considering the lure of the English capital after four seasons in Cataluna.

Should the transfer materialise, Dembele will be able to link up with Thomas Tuchel once again after the pair worked together during their respective stints at Borussia Dortmund.

Dembele would also be set to reunite with his former Dortmund team-mate Christian Pulisic at Chelsea FC if the France international completes a move to Stamford Bridge in the summer transfer window.

The 25-year-old scored one goal and made 13 assists in 21 games in the Spanish top flight last season.

Dembele moved to FC Barcelona in a £140m deal from Borussia Dortmund in the 2017 summer transfer window. However, he has struggled to find consistent form for the Spanish side, and his best tally of 14 goals in one season came in the 2018-19 campaign.

The French forward, who has 27 caps for France to his name, started his career at Rennes before moving to Dortmund at the age of 19.

