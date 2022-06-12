‘It’ll be a busy summer’: Petr Cech makes transfer promise to Chelsea FC fans

Petr Cech has revealed that he is expecting a “busy summer” for Chelsea FC in the transfer window.

The Blues are being linked with a number of potential big-name arrivals at Stamford Bridge as Thomas Tuchel looks to bolster his squad and build a team capable of challenging for the title next season.

With the club’s takeover now complete, the south west London side are operating normally again after the sanctions placed on the Stamford Bridge outfit by the British government were lifted.

Chelsea FC are being linked with a number of possible signings, with FC Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele and Sevilla defender Jules Kounde two names thought to be on the club’s summer wish-list.

Now, Chelsea FC technical director Cech has appeared to hint that the Blues could be set to conduct a large amount of transfer business this summer ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, promising that the Londoners will do everything they can to strengthen their team.

“I live on the phone!” Cech said, as quoted by Metro. “It will be a busy summer. We will plan, prepare and try to be as strong as we can next season.

“I think everybody knows where we are in terms of the team. Of course we will try to strengthen the team.

“We want to do the best possible and be ready to compete next season. It’s going to be a tough season with a World Cup in-between so we need to be ready for that.”

One area that Chelsea FC are believed to be keen to bolster is their defence, with Antonio Rudiger already having left the club to join Real Madrid as a free agent. Andreas Christensen is also out of contract this summer.

The Blues have been strongly linked with a move for Kounde, who they were also said to be interested in last year, and Sevilla chief Jose Maria Cruz de Andres has admitted that the 23-year-old could be tempted by a move to a club like Chelsea FC this summer.

“The player, I am sure, respects Sevilla FC,” he told Sport Witness when asked about Kounde. “He is happy with us. In the case of Kounde, it is not a matter of money. It’s a matter of him wanting to play in a more competitive team than Sevilla FC.

“I am sure he is a player that is attractive for teams like Chelsea, FC Barcelona, Bayern Munich and these types of teams. He wants to play in a more competitive team.”

MORE: Latest Chelsea FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip