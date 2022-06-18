Chelsea have a genuine interest in signing Raheem Sterling from Manchester City this summer, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The England international’s future at Manchester City appears to be in doubt following the arrival of Erling Harland in a £51m deal from Borussia Dortmund earlier this summer.

Sterling was already finding it tough to hold down a regular starting spot in Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City first-choice XI throughout their title-winning campaign last term.

The 27-year-old has been linked with a move to Arsenal in the past but Chelsea FC are rumoured to be monitoring the England forward’s situation at The Etihad.

Chelsea FC signed Romelu Lukaku in a club-record £98.5m deal from Inter Milan last summer but the Belgium international is being linked with a return to Serie A after a muted campaign.

Italian transfer expert and reporter Romano has revealed that Chelsea FC do have an interest in recruiting Sterling but the FA Cup runners up haven’t yet made an official bid.

“There is genuine interest from Chelsea in Raheem Sterling,” Romano told the Here We Go Podcast.

“They’re really exploring this possibility. There is no negotiation yet with Man City and Chelsea. At the moment, there isn’t direct talks but there is interest from Chelsea in Sterling’s situation. They’re waiting to see how much would be the price tag.”

Sterling has been a key part of Pep Guardiola’s successful Manchester City team over the past seven years since completing a £51m move to The Etihad from Liverpool FC.

The former QPR man has won four Premier League titles, the FA Cup, the League Cup and the Community Shield since his move to Manchester City but has failed to life the Champions League.

