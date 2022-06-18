Gossip

Fabrizio Romano: Chelsea FC have genuine interest in Man City forward Raheem Sterling

Chelsea FC have a genuine interest in signing Raheem Sterling from Manchester City this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano

Kieran Beckles
By Kieran Beckles
Saturday 18 June 2022, 05:15 UK
Raheem Sterling
Raheem Sterling (Photo: Maciej Rogowski / depositphotos.com)

Chelsea have a genuine interest in signing Raheem Sterling from Manchester City this summer, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The England international’s future at Manchester City appears to be in doubt following the arrival of Erling Harland in a £51m deal from Borussia Dortmund earlier this summer.

Sterling was already finding it tough to hold down a regular starting spot in Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City first-choice XI throughout their title-winning campaign last term.

The 27-year-old has been linked with a move to Arsenal in the past but Chelsea FC are rumoured to be monitoring the England forward’s situation at The Etihad.

Chelsea FC signed Romelu Lukaku in a club-record £98.5m deal from Inter Milan last summer but the Belgium international is being linked with a return to Serie A after a muted campaign.

Italian transfer expert and reporter Romano has revealed that Chelsea FC do have an interest in recruiting Sterling but the FA Cup runners up haven’t yet made an official bid.

“There is genuine interest from Chelsea in Raheem Sterling,” Romano told the Here We Go Podcast.

“They’re really exploring this possibility. There is no negotiation yet with Man City and Chelsea. At the moment, there isn’t direct talks but there is interest from Chelsea in Sterling’s situation. They’re waiting to see how much would be the price tag.”

Sterling has been a key part of Pep Guardiola’s successful Manchester City team over the past seven years since completing a £51m move to The Etihad from Liverpool FC.

The former QPR man has won four Premier League titles, the FA Cup, the League Cup and the Community Shield since his move to Manchester City but has failed to life the Champions League.

MORE: Latest Chelsea FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Gossip
Fabrizio Romano
Fabrizio Romano: Calvin Ramsay could be Liverpool FC's next summer signing
Gossip
Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth
Sky Sports reporter delivers update on Man United’s summer transfer plans
Gossip
Frenkie De Jong
Fabrizio Romano: Erik ten Hag 'pushing' for Man United to sign Frenkie De Jong
Gossip
Ousmane Dembele
Fabrizio Romano: Chelsea FC haven't agreed to sign FC Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele
Philippe Coutinho
Luis Suarez sends message to new Liverpool FC signing Darwin Nunez
Related Articles

Home »
Gossip
Fabrizio Romano
Fabrizio Romano: Calvin Ramsay could be Liverpool FC's next summer signing
Gossip
Sky Sports News reporter Dharmesh Sheth
Sky Sports reporter delivers update on Man United’s summer transfer plans
Gossip
Frenkie De Jong
Fabrizio Romano: Erik ten Hag 'pushing' for Man United to sign Frenkie De Jong
Gossip
Ousmane Dembele
Fabrizio Romano: Chelsea FC haven't agreed to sign FC Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele
Philippe Coutinho
Luis Suarez sends message to new Liverpool FC signing Darwin Nunez
Slideshow
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature