Fabrizio Romano: Chelsea FC’s €30m bid for Raheem Sterling rejected by Man City

Manchester City have rejected Chelsea FC’s opening bid of €30m for Raheem Sterling, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues have been linked with a swoop to sign the England international this summer to bolster Thomas Tuchel’s attacking options in wide areas.

Chelsea FC are thought to be in the market to sign a new attacker seeing as Romelu Lukaku could return to Inter Milan this summer following his difficult season at Stamford Bridge.

Sterling is facing the prospect of falling further down Pep Guardiola’s pecking order at Manchester City next term after the Citizens confirmed the £51m signing of Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund.

The 27-year-old has previously been linked with Chelsea FC’s London rivals Arsenal but, if the latest reports are to believed, the Blues appear more likely to sign Sterling in the 2022 summer transfer window.

Romano has revealed that Chelsea FC had an initial bid of €30m rejected by Manchester City for the four-time Premier League winner.

But the Italian transfer expert is tipping the Blues to return with a better offer in the coming weeks for Sterling.

Romano wrote on Twitter: “Raheem Sterling, Chelsea top target as reported last Tuesday. Man City want around €55m/60m – approach for €25m and add-ons turned down.

“Chelsea will be back with new bid soon – as Man City are open to let him go.

“Man City want €100m/110m from Gabriel Jesus and Sterling.”

Sterling scored 13 times and made five assists in 30 games in Manchester City’s title-winning season.

The Citizens signed Sterling in a £51m deal from Liverpool FC back in 2016.

Sterling has netted 131 goals in 339 games in all competitions for Manchester City over the past seven seasons.

