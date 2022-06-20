Chelsea FC are interested in signing Raheem Sterling this summer and Thomas Tuchel is a “big fan” of the Manchester City forward, according to Italian journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues are thought to be in the market to sign a new striker in the summer transfer window to bolster Tuchel’s frontline after Romelu Lukaku struggled badly following his club-record £98.5m move to Chelsea FC from Inter Milan last summer.

Chelsea FC have been linked with a potential move for a number of forwards in the 2022 summer transfer window so far, including FC Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele, Bayern Munich centre-forward Robert Lewandowski and Sterling.

The south west London side’s interest in Sterling, 27, could be somewhat controversial as Manchester City are likely to be loathe to sell one of England’s best forwards to a direct rival for next year’s Premier League title.

But Romano has now claimed that Chelsea FC are only in the initial stages of exploring the possibility of a deal to sign Sterling before the start of the 2022-23 Premier League season.

The Italian journalist went on to reveal that Tuchel is a huge admirer of the England international following his impressive performances for Liverpool FC and Manchester City – but Chelsea FC are yet to hold any direct talks with Manchester City about a possible deal for the attacker.

Romano wrote on Twitter: “Raheem Sterling, for sure one of the names on Chelsea list with Thomas Tuchel big fan of the English winger. Chelsea have explored conditions of the deal.

“No direct talks between Man City and Chelsea or bid yet. Depends on other deals like Lukaku, Ousmane and more.”

Sterling scored 13 times and made five assists in 30 games in the Premier League last season as the English striker won his fourth top-flight crown.

The forward came through the Queens Park Rangers youth system before joining Liverpool FC in 2010. He has scored 19 goals in 77 games for England since making his senior international debut back in 2012.

