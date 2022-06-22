Chelsea FC have entered the race to sign Richarlison this summer – but they face competition from their London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur for the Everton striker’s signature, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the Brazil international is likely to leave Goodison Park this summer after the 25-year-old helped the Toffees to avoid relegation to the Championship for the first time since the Premier League launched.

The same article states that Tottenham are leading the race to sign Richarlison with “concrete interest” in the powerful forward but Arsenal are also keeping tabs on the Everton star in the 2022 summer transfer window.

According to the same story, Richarlison is one of the targets that Chelsea FC chiefs believe can improve Thomas Tuchel’s attack ahead of the German head coach’s second full season in charge of the south west London side.

The Daily Mail goes on to write that Richarlison would be open to a switch to Chelsea FC as the Brazilian is likely to relish the opportunity to play in the Champions League for the first time in his career.

The media outlet adds that Chelsea FC have a “genuine interest” in Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling irrespective of whether Romelu Lukaku returns to Inter Milan in the summer transfer window.

Richarlison scored 10 goals and made five assists in 30 games in the Premier League last term.

He has scored 53 goals in 152 games for the Toffees since signing for them from Watford back in July 2018. The forward has scored 14 goals in 36 games for Brazil since making his senior international debut back in 2018.

MORE: Latest Chelsea FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip