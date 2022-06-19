Gossip

Chelsea FC want Robert Lewandowski to replace Romelu Lukaku - report

Chelsea FC manager Thomas Tuchel would like to sign Robert Lewandowski as Romelu Lukaku's replacement, according to a report

Kieran Beckles
By Kieran Beckles
Sunday 19 June 2022, 06:00 UK
Robert Lewandowski
Robert Lewandowski (Photo: Cosmin Iftode / depositphotos.com)

Chelsea FC manager Thomas Tuchel would like to sign Robert Lewandowski as Romelu Lukaku’s replacement if the Belgian striker leaves Stamford Bridge this summer, according to a report in England.

ESPN is reporting that Lukaku wants to return to Inter Milan after just one season at Chelsea FC following a disappointing second stint at the Blues following his club-record £98.5m move last summer.

The same article states that the south west London side have indicated to Lukaku that they’d be prepared to allow the Belgium international to leave the FA Cup runners-up in the current transfer window.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC are looking to recoup the majority of the fee that they paid Inter last summer but the Italian side don’t have the funds for a permanent deal and would prefer a loan arrangement.

However, the article reveals that the Blues would be prepared to loan out Lukaku and have significantly reduced their initial €20m-€25m asking price for a one-season loan so a deal could yet be struck with Inter.

ESPN go on to write that the Blues manager has identified Lewandowski as his preferred replacement for Lukaku if the 29-year-old does secure a return to the San Siro outfit before the start of the 2022-23 season.

The media outlet claims Tuchel has urged Chelsea FC to enter the race for veteran striker despite facing competition from the likes of Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and FC Barcelona – with the latter favourites to sign Lewandowski.

Lukaku scored eight times in 23 games in the Premier League last term, while Lewandowski netted 35 times in 34 appearances.

Lewandowski has netted 76 goals in 132 games for Poland since making his senior international debut back in 2008.

MORE: Latest Chelsea FC news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Gossip
Fabrizio Romano
Fabrizio Romano: Chelsea FC make Jules Kounde a 'top target' this summer
Gossip
Frenkie De Jong
Fabrizio Romano: Erik ten Hag 'pushing' for Man United to sign Frenkie De Jong
Gossip
Ousmane Dembele
Fabrizio Romano: Chelsea FC haven't agreed to sign FC Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele
Gossip
Thomas Tuchel
Fabrizio Romano: Chelsea FC looking to sign Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gaga Slonina
Gossip
Raheem Sterling
Fabrizio Romano: Chelsea FC have genuine interest in Man City forward Raheem Sterling
Related Articles

Home »
Gossip
Fabrizio Romano
Fabrizio Romano: Chelsea FC make Jules Kounde a 'top target' this summer
Gossip
Frenkie De Jong
Fabrizio Romano: Erik ten Hag 'pushing' for Man United to sign Frenkie De Jong
Gossip
Ousmane Dembele
Fabrizio Romano: Chelsea FC haven't agreed to sign FC Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele
Gossip
Thomas Tuchel
Fabrizio Romano: Chelsea FC looking to sign Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gaga Slonina
Gossip
Raheem Sterling
Fabrizio Romano: Chelsea FC have genuine interest in Man City forward Raheem Sterling
Slideshow
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature