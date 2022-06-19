Chelsea FC manager Thomas Tuchel would like to sign Robert Lewandowski as Romelu Lukaku’s replacement if the Belgian striker leaves Stamford Bridge this summer, according to a report in England.

ESPN is reporting that Lukaku wants to return to Inter Milan after just one season at Chelsea FC following a disappointing second stint at the Blues following his club-record £98.5m move last summer.

The same article states that the south west London side have indicated to Lukaku that they’d be prepared to allow the Belgium international to leave the FA Cup runners-up in the current transfer window.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC are looking to recoup the majority of the fee that they paid Inter last summer but the Italian side don’t have the funds for a permanent deal and would prefer a loan arrangement.

However, the article reveals that the Blues would be prepared to loan out Lukaku and have significantly reduced their initial €20m-€25m asking price for a one-season loan so a deal could yet be struck with Inter.

ESPN go on to write that the Blues manager has identified Lewandowski as his preferred replacement for Lukaku if the 29-year-old does secure a return to the San Siro outfit before the start of the 2022-23 season.

The media outlet claims Tuchel has urged Chelsea FC to enter the race for veteran striker despite facing competition from the likes of Manchester United, Paris Saint-Germain and FC Barcelona – with the latter favourites to sign Lewandowski.

Lukaku scored eight times in 23 games in the Premier League last term, while Lewandowski netted 35 times in 34 appearances.

Lewandowski has netted 76 goals in 132 games for Poland since making his senior international debut back in 2008.

