Chelsea FC are ready to reignite their interest in FC Barcelona defender Sergino Dest as Thomas Tuchel looks to reinforce his Blues defence, according to a report in England.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the south west London side have previously been linked with the FC Barcelona full-back in January but a transfer move didn’t materlialise.

The same article states that the Spanish side are looking to sign Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta from Chelsea FC as their pair near the end of their current deals at Stamford Bridge.

According to the same story, Chelsea FC could look to bundle the pair into a cash-plus-player package for Dest as Tuchel begins his plan to rebuild the Blues rearguard.

The Daily Mail write that Tuchel wants to sign a number of defensive players this summer as the Blues continue to be linked with Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, Villarreal centre-half Pau Torres and Paris Saint-Germain full-back Achraf Hakimi.

And the media outlet have added Dest to that list as Chelsea FC look to bolster their options at full-back ahead of the 2022-23 Premier League season.

Dest made three assists in 26 games in La Liga and the Champions League last term.

FC Barcelona signed the United States international in a €26m deal from Ajax in October 2020.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports News reporter Melissa Reddy has claimed that Chelsea FC have a “verbal agreement” in place to sign Kounde from Sevilla in a deal that could be completed sooner rather than later.

“The Blues have a verbal agreement already in place with Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, with the Spanish club preferring a quick deal as they aim to balance their books before 30 June,” she wrote in a report for Sky Sports.

