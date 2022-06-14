Chelsea FC urged to consider move to sign Robert Lewandowski

Chelsea FC have been urged to consider a move to sign Robert Lewandowski as a “short term” signing by former Blues left-back Scott Minto.

The south west London side are on the lookout for a number new signings this summer as Thomas Tuchel aims to transform his side into Premier League title challengers for next season.

Romelu Lukaku’s future at Stamford Bridge has become a talking point lately after he failed to produce consistent form for the Blues following his return to the club from Inter Milan last summer.

The 29-year-old Belgium international was limited to just 16 starts in the Premier League, and managed to score just eight goals for the Blues in Tuchel’s first full campaign in charge.

Bayern Munich star Lewandowski is being linked with a move away from the German club this summer, with the likes of Manchester United and FC Barcelona having been credited with an interest in the 33-year-old Poland international.

Following Lukaku’s disappointing return to Stamford Bridge, ex-Blues star Minto feels that Chelsea FC would be wise to pursue a deal to sign Lewandowski, even if the move would only be one for the “short term”.

Speaking in an interview with talkSPORT, Minto said: “I personally would like to see Tuchel somehow have the conversation with Lukaku and say” ‘what do we need to do to get the best out of you?’.

“[But] it’s not going to happen. We know that. Tuchel has said it’s not about us adjusting to him, he has to adjust to us. It has clearly not happened.

“Lewandowski would be absolutely superb in the short term. Even if he’s on a two-year contract, he might get away with a three.

“He’s proven right now. Chelsea are all about the here and now, they have been for the last two decades.”

Lewandowski was in sparkling form in front of goal for Bayern once again last season, netting 50 goals and making six assists in 46 games in all competitions for the Bundesliga side.

He has netted a remarkable 344 goals in 375 games for Bayern Munich since having joined the club from Borussia Dortmund back in the summer of 2014.

