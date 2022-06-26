Cristiano Ronaldo will be seriously considering a move away from Manchester United this summer, according to Trevor Sinclair.

The Red Devils forward enjoyed a strong return to Old Trafford last season in terms of his form in front of goal, with Ronaldo netting 18 goals and making three assists in the Premier League.

However, Manchester United endured a miserable campaign overall as they slumped to a sixth-placed finish and missed out on securing a spot in the Champions League for next season.

Erik ten Hag has been brought in as the club’s new manager but despite plenty of speculation, the Red Devils are yet to make any new signings ahead of the Dutch coach’s first campaign in charge.

Now, former England and West Ham United star Sinclair has claimed that Ronaldo is likely to be seriously considering a move away from Old Trafford this summer as he bids to end his career on a positive note.

Speaking in an interview with talkSPORT, Sinclair, 49, said: “Manchester United want to keep Ronaldo, Ten Hag wants to work with him, but at the moment Ronaldo is looking at the squad and thinking, ‘why would I want to stay?’

“This squad is not going to get anywhere near the top four.

“He’s not going to join a club bigger than Manchester United, but what he will do is score goals wherever he goes.

“This might be the year where he says, ‘You know what, I’ve loved running the show in European football for the last 20 years, I might want to go over to America and enjoy my life’.

“I’m not saying that is the case, but why would you want to be at Manchester United with the current squad they’ve got, fighting against top, top teams and getting beat left, right and centre?

“I don’t think Ronaldo wants another year like that, and I think he’s right to be agitated and putting a bit of pressure on Manchester United.”

Ronaldo netted 118 goals in 292 games for Manchester United in his first spell at Old Trafford before his move to Real Madrid in the summer of 2009.

He scored a staggering 450 goals in 438 games for Real Madrid as he won four Champions League trophies and two La Liga crowns with the Spanish club.

