Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur remain interested in signing Leeds United playmaker Raphinha this summer, according to transfer insider and Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The South American playmaker is attracting a lot of interest from clubs in the Premier League and further afield in Europe after two stellar seasons at Leeds.

Raphinha has played a crucial role in the West Yorkshire club’s ability to retain their top-flight status following 17 goals and 12 assists in 65 games in the Premier League.

Arsenal and Tottenham have both been linked with a potential swoop to sign the Brazilian winger as Mikel Arteta and Antonio Conte attempt to bolster their attacking options.

Chelsea FC are also said to be tracking the South American star but the FA Cup runners-up are prioritising a deal for Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling ahead of Raphinha.

FC Barcelona were thought to be leading the race to sign the Leeds playmaker earlier this summer but the Spanish side’s financial woes have undermined their efforts.

Italian transfer expert Romano has now revealed on social media that Arsenal and Spurs remain interested in Raphinha despite Leeds’ £65m valuation of the Brazilian.

Romano wrote on Twitter: “Arsenal and Tottenham are both still working on Raphinha. Barcelona, no fresh bid as of now. No one reached an agreement with Leeds yet, asking £65m fee, stronger after Kalvin deal.

“Next week can be crucial. Chelsea also called Leeds, but Sterling is top priority.”

Raphinha has netted 17 times in 67 games in all competitions for Leeds over the past two seasons.

The Brazilian playmaker moved to Leeds in a £17m deal from Ligue 1 side Rennes in 2020.

