Gossip

Fabrizio Romano: Arsenal, Tottenham still pursuing Leeds United's Raphinha

Fabrizio Romano reveals that Arsenal and Tottenham are still pursuing a potential deal for Leeds playmaker Raphinha

Kieran Beckles
By Kieran Beckles
Sunday 26 June 2022, 07:00 UK
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta (Photo: Marco Iacobucci / depositphotos.com)

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur remain interested in signing Leeds United playmaker Raphinha this summer, according to transfer insider and Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The South American playmaker is attracting a lot of interest from clubs in the Premier League and further afield in Europe after two stellar seasons at Leeds.

Raphinha has played a crucial role in the West Yorkshire club’s ability to retain their top-flight status following 17 goals and 12 assists in 65 games in the Premier League.

Arsenal and Tottenham have both been linked with a potential swoop to sign the Brazilian winger as Mikel Arteta and Antonio Conte attempt to bolster their attacking options.

Chelsea FC are also said to be tracking the South American star but the FA Cup runners-up are prioritising a deal for Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling ahead of Raphinha.

FC Barcelona were thought to be leading the race to sign the Leeds playmaker earlier this summer but the Spanish side’s financial woes have undermined their efforts.

Italian transfer expert Romano has now revealed on social media that Arsenal and Spurs remain interested in Raphinha despite Leeds’ £65m valuation of the Brazilian.

Romano wrote on Twitter: “Arsenal and Tottenham are both still working on Raphinha. Barcelona, no fresh bid as of now. No one reached an agreement with Leeds yet, asking £65m fee, stronger after Kalvin deal.

“Next week can be crucial. Chelsea also called Leeds, but Sterling is top priority.”

Romano Raphinha Arsenal Tottenham

Raphinha has netted 17 times in 67 games in all competitions for Leeds over the past two seasons.

The Brazilian playmaker moved to Leeds in a £17m deal from Ligue 1 side Rennes in 2020.

MORE: Latest Arsenal news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip

Gossip
Fabrizio Romano
Fabrizio Romano: Man United 'really interested' in signing Antony from Ajax
Thomas Tuchel
Chelsea FC ready to compete with Arsenal and Spurs in race to sign Raphinha - report
Paul Merson
'They've got to get him': Paul Merson tells Arsenal to sign Gabriel Jesus
Gossip
Erik ten Hag (Photo: Oleksandr Prykhodko / depositphotos.com)
Chelsea FC to rival Man United for Brazilian winger Antony - report
Gabriel Jesus
Steve McManaman: Brazilian attacker could be the ‘star man’ at Arsenal
Related Articles

Home »
Gossip
Fabrizio Romano
Fabrizio Romano: Man United 'really interested' in signing Antony from Ajax
Thomas Tuchel
Chelsea FC ready to compete with Arsenal and Spurs in race to sign Raphinha - report
Paul Merson
'They've got to get him': Paul Merson tells Arsenal to sign Gabriel Jesus
Gossip
Erik ten Hag (Photo: Oleksandr Prykhodko / depositphotos.com)
Chelsea FC to rival Man United for Brazilian winger Antony - report
Gabriel Jesus
Steve McManaman: Brazilian attacker could be the ‘star man’ at Arsenal
Slideshow
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature
Top 50 Muslim footballers: Arsenal, Chelsea FC, Liverpool FC and Man United stars feature