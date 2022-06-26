Chelsea FC are “genuinely interested” in signing Matthijs de Ligt from Juventus this summer, according to Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano.

The Netherlands international has emerged as a potential target for Chelsea FC as Thomas Tuchel looks to improve his defensive options ahead of the 2022-23 Premier League season.

The Blues have lost Antonio Rudiger to Real Madrid in a free transfer earlier this summer in a major blow to Tuchel’s defence seeing as the Germany international was his best centre-half last term.

Andreas Christensen has also departed the south west London side and the Denmark international has been widely tipped to complete a move to FC Barcelona before the end of the summer.

Chelsea FC have been linked with Sevilla defender Jules Kounde on a regular basis over the past 12 months after the Blues missed out on signing the France international last year.

But Italian transfer insider Romano revealed that Tuchel is interested in signing De Ligt from Juventus in the 2022 summer transfer window.

Romano wrote on Twitter: “Chelsea are genuinely interested in Matthijs de Ligt, confirmed. Juve will ask for a big fee as they’re discussing to extend Matthijs’ contract, but still no full agreement.

“De Ligt is appreciated by Thomas Tuchel – part of the list with Kounde and Nathan Ake.”

De Ligt moved to Juventus in a £77m deal from Ajax in 2019 after a series of impressive performances for the Dutch club in the Eredivisie and the Champions League.

The Netherlands international is thought to have a £103m contract release clause in his Juventus deal to open the door to a club-record move to Chelsea FC.

De Ligt has scored eight times in 117 appearances for Juventus over the past three seasons.

